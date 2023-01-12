The third story of a Chattanooga building collapsed on Thursday according to the Chattanooga Police Department. (Chattanooga Police Department)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — One car in Chattanooga was destroyed Thursday when part of a nearby building collapsed, sending bricks and debris onto the street below.

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to 27 W Main Street just after 11:30 a.m. after a building’s third story wall came down into the street, sending bricks onto the car and sidewalk below. Three vehicles damaged, one of which was destroyed.

Photos shared by the fire department show the three cars parallels parked in front of the building. Debris can be seen throughout the lane closes to the building and surrounding the destroyed car in the middle of the three parked cars.

One car was destroyed and two more were damaged when the third story of the building collapsed, bricks were sent onto the cars and sidewalk below. (Chattanooga Police Department)

The pictures also show an unfinished side of the building next to what appears to be an empty lot. According to firefighters, the location is a construction site. Although the fire department did not say that the collapse was caused by storms that moved through the region, at 11:26 a.m. the National Weather Service in Morristown issued a special weather statement covering Chattanooga and other towns in the area as winds of 50 mph were possible.

No one was injured when the wall collapsed, but the fire department said that three people were in the dark blue vehicle shown in the pictures.