NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 has learned a passenger died while on a flight to Nashville.

The body was removed from the Alaska Airlines plane Monday afternoon at Nashville International Airport. A viewer sent in a video of the incident Monday evening.

The Alaska Airlines flight arrived at Nashville International Airport Monday afternoon around 3 p.m. from Seattle, Washington.

In the video, officials with the medical examiner’s office can be seen carrying a gurney with the body off the plane.

In a statement to News 2, an Alaska Airlines spokesperson said, in part: “Our hearts are with the family, and out of respect for their privacy we will not be sharing any more details.”

There is no word on the identity of the deceased. The cause of death has not yet been released by the medical examiner’s office.