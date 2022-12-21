KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two pediatric deaths due to influenza have been reported in Tennessee, the state health department said Wednesday.

A Tennessee Department of Health spokesperson said that one death was reported in the East Grand Division and another was reported in the Middle Grand Division of Tennessee.

Flu season has hit especially hard this year. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been at least 15 million illnesses, 150,000 hospitalizations, and 9,300 deaths from flu this year.

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced it was making additional doses of the prescription flu medicine Tamiflu available from the Strategic National Stockpile in response to high demand for over-the-counter medicine in parts of the country.

The Walgreens Flu index, which provides state and market-specific information on flu activity using retail prescription data for antiviral medications used to treat influenza, has consistently ranked Knoxville inside their top 10 designated market areas with flu activities. Knoxville ranked as high as No. 2 in early December.

Last week, the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville temporarily restricted visitation due to flu cases.

The spokesperson said the department urges anyone who has not received a flu shot to do so and encouraged people to help prevent the spread of germs by staying home when sick, coughing or sneezing into their sleeve or shoulder and practicing good hand hygiene.