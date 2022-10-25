NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The initial lineup of performers for the 56th annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards includes a mix of first-time nominees and reigning CMA Award winners.

The performers to take the stage at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Nov. 9 include Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, HARDY, Marcus King, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson and Zac Brown Band. The live broadcast on ABC will kick off at 8 p.m., with a tribute to late Country Music Hall of Fame Member Loretta Lynn. The event will be hosted by Bryan and NFL legend Peyton Manning.

Some of the songs to be performed have already been announced, including Bryan performing his latest single “Country On” and Lambert performing “Geraldine” from her album Palomino, which is nominated for the CMA Album of the Year Award. Other performances will include Underwood’s “Hate My Heart” and Wallen with “You Proof.”

Some collaborations are expected as well, including Ballerini’s “Your Drunk, Go Home” featuring Clarkson and Pearce, Hardy with Wilson for “Wait In The Truck” and Zac Brown Band with “Out In The Middle” with Allen and blues guitarist King.

Jimmie Allen (Chris Beyrooty)

Kelsea Ballerini (Patrick Tracy)

Luke Bryan (Robby Klein)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 09: (L-R) Coy Bowles, John Driskell, Matt Mangano, Caroline Jones, Zac Brown, Daniel de los Reyes, Chris Fryer, Jimmy De Martini and Clay Cook of Zac Brown Band attend day 1 of the 49th CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium on June 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

Morgan Wallen (John Shearer)

Carrie Underwood (Jeff Johnson)

Kelly Clarkson (Shane McCauley)

Miranda Lambert (Robert Ascroft)

HARDY (Ryan Smith)

Carly Pearce (Allister Ann)

Marcus King (Danny Clinch)

Lainey Wilson (Alysse Gafkjen)

Additional performers and presenters are still expected to be announced in the weeks ahead, according to the CMA.

Winners of The 56th Annual CMA Awards are determined by a final round of voting by eligible CMA Members. CMA says the third and final ballot is open for CMA Members and will close on Friday, Oct. 28.

Tickets are available for the CMA Awards through Ticketmaster starting at $240.50.

CMA Awards is set to air on Nov. 9.