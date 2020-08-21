PGA Tour’s Snedeker wins Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency raffle

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 11: Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays a shot from the second tee during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — PGA Tour member Brandt Snedeker may be spending some more time in the woods this fall and it won’t be hunting for his golf ball.

Snedeker was the first of seven winners of the Tennessee conservation raffle, formerly known as the elk hunt raffle, put on by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation. The hunt is one of seven prizes the state land and water management agency is giving out this year.

The top prize is the elk hunt in the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area and can also be used on private lands, with landowner permission, within the Elk Restoration Zone in Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne, Morgan and Scott counties.

All proceeds of the raffle benefit the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s habitat conservation efforts.

In the order which drawn, the winners will have their choice ranging from the elk hunt to a deer hunting package featuring a deer archery hunt on Presidents Island, off-road package with a 2020 Honda Pioneer UTV, turkey hunting package which has a spot in the governor’s one shot turkey hunt, a waterfowl hunting package, a camping package, and a fishing package with fishing gear and a day of fishing with legendary angler Bill Dance.

Snedeker, a former Vanderbilt University golfer, has nine PGA Tour victories to his credit. He also won the 2012 Fedex Cup. His best finish this year is third at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Club in San Diego.

Other winners of the conservation raffle include Jason Seaton (Sevierville), Tas Gardner (Paris), Cody Macon (Midway), Darren Belcher (Taylorville, N.C.), David Barnard (Mt. Juliet), and Michael Moore (Nashville).

Fourteen people were also chosen by a computer draw out of more than 9,600 registered for the elk quota hunt at the North Cumberland WMA this year. The winners were announced Friday during the August meeting of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission.

Winners of the computer draw for the archery-only hunt Sept. 26-Oct. 2 include: Michael Farragut (Seymour), David Creason (Lascassas), Jason Finnell (Apison), John Baird (LaFollette), Travis Crowley (Clinton), Slater Nelson (Dover), and Todd Grafe (Chattanooga).

Winners of the gun, muzzleloader, or archery equipment hunt Oct. 10-16 are Ryan Ross (Butler), Jason Campbell (Nolensville), Lucas Foutch (McMinnville), William Moats (Lenoir City), David Roy Poteet (Cleveland), and Devin Munczenski (Hixson).

The youth tag permit winner is Mason Wayne Bowden (Morristown). This will be the ninth year for the tag which is designated for youth ages 13-16. There were more than 400 applicants for the youth hunt which will be held Oct. 3-9.

According to Chattanooga’s WTVC, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation raised $667,190 by selling 56,405 raffle tickets in 2019.

