MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A judge has given new orders to a suspect accused in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph.

On Tuesday, suspect Justin Johnson’s phone privileges were revoked by Judge Lee Coffee after Johnson released a controversial song while in custody.

Johnson, whose rap name is “Straight Drop”, uploaded the song on YouTube titled “No Statements” earlier this month. The artwork says the song was recorded over the phone inside 201 Poplar.

Judge Coffee gave the orders while the fourth suspect in the case, Jermarcus Johnson, made his first appearance in criminal court Tuesday.