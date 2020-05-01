PHOTOS: Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee goes to the White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WATE) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee went to the White House on Thursday to talk to President Donald Trump and administration officials about protecting seniors. His plan for increased testing at the state’s 700 nursing homes and long-term care facilities was highlighted.
Here are some Associated Press images from his visit.
