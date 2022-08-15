WARNING: A gallery within this story contains at least one photo of a wounded animal that may be disturbing to some readers. Please use caution. All photos were provided by the TWRA.

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is warning hunters to wait until the proper season after a mature buck was found alive with a crossbow bolt in its head.

According to a release from the TWRA, the buck was seen in a Hendersonville neighborhood, and photos began making rounds on social media. TWRA officers were able to find it and tranquilize it.

Once it was tranquilized, officers were able to remove the bolt and apply medicine to the wound, the release states.

Photo: TWRA

Photo: TWRA

Photo: TWRA

Photo: TWRA

Photo: TWRA

Photo: TWRA

The TWRA reminds hunters that deer season is not open in Tennessee. The next chance to legally harvest deer is August 26-28, the August, Private Land/Antlered only hunt.

Anyone with information about the attempted poaching of the buck is asked to call the TWRA’s wildlife officer in Sumner County, Montana Michaelson, at Montana.Michaelson@tn.gov.