KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Thirsty volunteers can help clean up their communities in exchange for a beer or other beverage at over 20 Tennessee breweries this weekend.

Tennessee Craft Brew Guild members across the state will host their ‘Pick Up For a Pint’ litter cleanup events the morning of Saturday, January 21. People of all ages can receive a free pint of beer, non-alcoholic drink or a soft drink of their choice after picking up trash in the area of the taprooms.

There will be four litter pickup events in East Tennessee. Printshop Beer Co. and Alliance Brewing will partner to clean up Island Home and Sevier Avenues from 11 a.m. to noon in Knoxville. Blackberry Farm Brewery will host their own event in Maryville at the same time.

Wanderlinger Brewing in Chattanooga will clean up their area from 10-11 a.m. and Johnson City Brewing Company’s event is from noon to 1 p.m.

Volunteers will gather at their local brewery and spend about 45 minutes cleaning up the surrounding areas, followed by 15 minutes of sorting recyclables and larger waste items. For more information on how to sign up for the event, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0f4fa9a728a0ffc07-east#/.

“Brewers are committed to sustainability and preventing litter in their neighborhoods, and ‘Pick Up for a Pint’ highlights that effort,” said Sharon Cheek, Guild executive director. “Giving back to the community is important to our members, and this is a great opportunity to work with local volunteers and partners.”