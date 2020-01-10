‘Pivotal’ hearing for pastor detained in India delayed

(WATE) — Thursday’s court hearing that had been set for the Tennessee pastor detained in India did not happen as planned – forcing yet another delay in his return.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn called Shelbyville Pastor Bryan Nerren’s hearing “pivotal.”

Attorney CeCe Heil said Thursday that it was canceled again, this time, because the judge said she was waiting for a report from one Customs agency over them.

Heil described a drama between Customs and the court since Pastor Nerren’s October 5th arrest.

She says the pastor continues to be trapped in India with no end in sight, his son reflected on the situation, “You can hear it in his voice. He is just broken. We’re all broken. We’re all trusting and believing in God.”

Pastor Nerren has been traveling to India and Nepal for nearly two decades – training people there to become Sunday school teachers. On his most recent trip, Indian Customs agents arrested Nerren – claiming he violated the Foreign Exchange Management Act.

