Plane crashes behind Murfreesboro apartment complex, 1 injured

Oct 28, 2018

Updated: Oct 28, 2018 05:36 PM EDT

MURFREESBORO (WKRN) - The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating after a plane went down behind a Murfreesboro apartment complex Sunday afternoon. 

Murfreesboro fire crews responded to the call at the Northfield Lodge Apartments on East Northfield Boulevard just before noon.  

According to a release, crews removed a 79-year-old man from the plane. He was taken to St. Thomas Rutherford with non-life threatening injuries. His identity has not been released. 

Police said Murfreesboro Airport personnel were on the scene and able to shut off the fuel to stop a small leak. There was no fire. 

The FAA and NTSB are on scene and investigating. 

