Plane crashes behind Murfreesboro apartment complex, 1 injured
MURFREESBORO (WKRN) - The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating after a plane went down behind a Murfreesboro apartment complex Sunday afternoon.
Murfreesboro fire crews responded to the call at the Northfield Lodge Apartments on East Northfield Boulevard just before noon.
According to a release, crews removed a 79-year-old man from the plane. He was taken to St. Thomas Rutherford with non-life threatening injuries. His identity has not been released.
Police said Murfreesboro Airport personnel were on the scene and able to shut off the fuel to stop a small leak. There was no fire.
The FAA and NTSB are on scene and investigating.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
