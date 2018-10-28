Plane crashes behind Murfreesboro apartment complex, 1 injured

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Courtesy: WKRN)

MURFREESBORO (WKRN) - The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating after a plane went down behind a Murfreesboro apartment complex Sunday afternoon.

Murfreesboro fire crews responded to the call at the Northfield Lodge Apartments on East Northfield Boulevard just before noon.

According to a release, crews removed a 79-year-old man from the plane. He was taken to St. Thomas Rutherford with non-life threatening injuries. His identity has not been released.

Police said Murfreesboro Airport personnel were on the scene and able to shut off the fuel to stop a small leak. There was no fire.

The FAA and NTSB are on scene and investigating.