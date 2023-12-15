KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people suffered minor injuries Thursday after a small airplane that took off from Knoxville crashed on an interstate highway in Asheville, North Carolina.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported that a small-engine Diamond DA-40 crashed on Interstate 26 near Asheville Regional Airport around 8:15 p.m. North Carolina State Highway Patrol told the Associated Press that the private plane was descending to land at the airport when it hit power lines and a tractor-trailer.

Two people on board were able to get out before it caught fire. They suffered only minor injuries and the driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt, highway patrol said.

Flight records show that the plane took off from Knoxville Downtown Island Airport around at approximately 7:36 p.m. The FAA Accident and Incident Notification Log notes that the aircraft declared mayday due to engine failure and smoke in the cockpit.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.