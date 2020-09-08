Police: 2 killed in Warren County plane crash

WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — McMinnville police said two people are dead after a plane crash in Warren County.
Police told News 2 that a first responder believes the victims are from Mt. Juliet. They said the crash happened Tuesday afternoon at the Warren County Memorial Airport in the 4000 block of Old Nashville Hwy in McMinnville.
Jerry Wiser witnessed the crash. He said, “First responders got here pretty fast. They got the jaws of life and cut the top of the plane off.”
