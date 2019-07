NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating the accidental death of a man who they say fell from atop a Broadway record shop Thursday night while attempting to jump onto another building.

A manager of the Ernest Tubb Record Shop told News 2 the man fell from their building around 5 p.m. while running away from someone.

Metro police confirmed the man’s death Friday and revealed it had been labeled “accidental.”

No further details have been released.