MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Collierville Police have charged the man they say is responsible for fatally shooting a surgeon at Campbell Clinic Tuesday.

Larry Pickens, 29, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. His bond has been set at $1.2 million and he is scheduled to be arraigned in the Collierville Town Court Thursday.

Campbell Clinic identified the victim as orthopedic surgeon Dr. Benjamin Mauck. He also worked as a surgeon at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Information released by Collierville Police on Wednesday afternoon provided new details on the incident. According to police, officers arrived at the scene on Poplar Avenue just after 2 p.m.

A nurse told officers that Pickens was a patient who was being treated by Mauck when he allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband and fired three shots at Mauck. The nurse said she was familiar with Pickens from previous visits to the clinic.

When police arrived, they found Mauck dead in an exam room with gunshot wounds to his neck, chest and upper abdomen.

Multiple employees identified Pickens, who ran out of the building. Officers found him outside on Poplar with a gun. he was ordered to the ground and taken into custody without incident.

Police have not given a motive, but say that the shooting was targeted.