Popular Knoxville radio personality on commission expected to address Nathan Bedford Forrest bust

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A popular Knoxville radio host has been appointed to a state panel that is expected to address the contentious bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest in the state Capitol.

Gov. Bill Lee says Tennessee’s Capitol Commission will soon meet for the first time in more than two years.

On Monday, the governor announced he had appointed Knoxville radio personality Hallerin Hilton Hill to the Capitol Commission. It was one of dozens of appointments to various state boards, commission and panels Lee announced.

Lee said Thursday he expects the state panel to address the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate general and an early leader of the Ku Klux Klan. The bust has been on display inside the state Capitol for decades.

Lee has said he supports adding some sort of context around the bust but has not called for its removal.

The Capitol Commission last met in September 2017, where it voted 7-5 against removing the bust. Members include Tennessee’s secretary of state, state treasurer and state comptroller.

Forrest was a Confederate cavalry general who amassed a fortune as a plantation owner and slave trader in Memphis before the Civil War.

