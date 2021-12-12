KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sunday morning, power is being restored after tornados caused widespread damage in portions of western Kentucky, and middle Tennessee early Saturday morning.

Sunday morning, TVA crews restored power to local power company connection points near Glasgow, KY, and Lexington, TN. Restoration may be a long process as more than 30 TVA transmission lines are down, 17 customer connection points are without service, mainly in Kentucky and at least 97 TVA power structures (towers and poles) are damaged.

In addition, several local power companies have extensive damage to their power distribution systems according to the TVA. Both systems must be repaired to fully restore power.

Saturday, storms also caused power outages in Knoxville with the Knoxville Utilities Board outage map showing more than 16,800 people in its service area without power at 10:30 a.m. As of Sunday morning, power had been mostly restored with only 183 people without power.