TELFORD, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials say they’re waiting on one more grant to be approved before a proposed meat processing plant in Telford is fully funded.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Thursday that it has granted $2.6 million dollars towards the plant.

“We are almost completely funded now,” said Appalachian Producer’s Coalition President Mike Southerland, who is overseeing the project. “This last grant puts us almost over the top.”

Washington County commissioners voted to put $2 million towards the plant in January.

Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said everyone will benefit from the facility.

“It helps our agricultural community, particularly the cattle folks, but it also benefits every citizen in Washington County because they’ll have the opportunity to get locally grown, fresh, naturally fed beef,” said Grandy.

Southerland said livestock owners have to wait 12-16 months for animal processing. He expects the new plant to reduce that wait time.

Beef processed at the plant will be sold in nearby stores and to restaurants, Southerland said.

“Lots of things are happening, we’re excited,” Southerland said. “Once we get fully operational, we will be hiring about 27 individuals. It will open up new job opportunities for the area.”

The facility is estimated to be approximately 15,000 square feet on 6.8 acres of land, which Southerland said will provide room to grow as well as parking availability.

Southerland said an architectural firm out of Kingsport is working on the blueprints.

“And the technology in there is just going to be the most state-of-the-art technology available, and it will be the most advanced technological facility of its kind probably in the state when it’s built,” said Grandy.

Construction is reportedly set to begin in the fall of 2023, with project completion as early as the winter of 2024.