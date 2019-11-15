Proposed law would officially make TN ‘The Volunteer State’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two Knoxville lawmakers have introduced legislation to officially designate Tennessee “The Volunteer State.”

State Representative Jason Zachary and Senator Becky Massey are behind the push.

According to the lawmakers, while Tennessee has been referred to as “The Volunteer State” since as early as 1812, the name is not currently recognized by state law.

Both Zachary and Massey say the law would honor our past and inspire future generations to answer the call to serve.

