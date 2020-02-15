Proposed occupational license bill effectively ‘killed’ by senator

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — State Sen. Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma) said Friday that the proposed occupational licensing bill had been “effectively killed” in the Senate.

House Bill 1945 and Senate Bill 1914 were filed for introduction into the Tennessee General Assembly on Tuesday, Jan. 28. The bill would remove licensing requirements for people in several different occupations.

Sen. Bowling’s office said late Friday she had placed Senate Bill 1914 in a general subcommittee — the move effectively killing the legislation. The companion bill in the House (HB 1945) has not yet been affected.

“My intention in signing this bill was to only use it as vehicle later in the session to address any specific needs by opening up sections of Tennessee law dealing with occupational licensing. It was never my intention to run the bill in its current form. An amendment would have been necessary to significantly change its scope. There is obviously a lot of misinformation and confusion about this bill from well-intentioned people. For that reason, I have placed the bill in a General Subcommittee where it will not be acted upon, effectively killing the bill.” State Senator Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma)

According to WATE 6 On Your Side political analyst Georg Korda, this move means the bill isn’t going anywhere in terms of law. Essentially, any bill that passes in the House would have to go through the Senate; with the Senate killing its version of the bill, the bill won’t progress. Even if the House passes its version of the bill, and the Senate changes its stance, it would have to be signed by the governor.

WATE 6 On Your Side reached out to Rep. Martin Daniel (R-Knoxville), the House sponsor of HB 1945, regarding the move by Sen. Bowling and is awaiting a response.

