Protesters forcibly removed from Blackburn campaign event Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Source: WKRN [ + - ] Video

Protests interrupted a moment of silence for victims of the Pittsburgh Synagogue mass shooting.

The demonstrators were at a rally in west Nashville for Congressman Marsha Blackburn.

They -- and everyone else -- know the stakes of this race. The polls show it's a tossup and the winner could determine whether republicans or democrats control congress.

Disruptions began soon after the start.

Not one, but a handful of people, were led out in succession after disruptions with chants of "USA!” in the background.

Both Blackburn and Senator Lindsey Graham called out the protesters.

“How despicable that you cannot even have a moment of silence, to remember those who lost their lives,” said Blackburn.

The Bredesen campaign also responded to the protesters. The campaign told News 2 it's a shame that people disrupted the event. They went on to claim staffers with the Blackburn campaign screamed at 37 of Phi Bredesen's events.

It also said it's "time to turn down the partisan rhetoric."