KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee is preparing to officially launch a new website that maps broadband across the state.

A preview is available to try out while the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development seeks input on it. The map shows everything from broadband availability and speeds to the different types of technology being used.

“We are fortunate to have a governor that believes all of Tennessee succeeds when rural Tennessee succeeds, so launching our state’s broadband map is a step forward in bringing faster technology to every corner of the state,” TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe said. “TNECD looks forward to working with Connected Nation and our Tennessee providers to ensure that our communities have the resources and infrastructure in place to further boost the quality of life experienced across our state.”

Once finished, the map will be used for state broadband funding decisions, and as a community planning resource. It was created by Connected Nation, which requested data from providers across the state to make the map.

“Our state map will play an important role in helping our team make informed decisions about where to invest broadband funding, both for infrastructure and adoption programs,” TNECD Broadband Director Taylre Beaty said.

Public input will be open until May 20, 2022. Following the deadline, TNECD and Connected Nation will make any necessary adjustments to the map. The updated version of the map is expected to be released in late summer 2022. To check out the map and provide feedback, click here.