Public servant residency bill passed by state Senate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Senate voted to approve Bill No. 29 which would allow first responders to live where they choose.

The bill would ban residency requirements for police officers, firefighters and emergency medical services workers. The bill’s sponsor Sen. Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown) says it’s a matter of public safety and will allow police and fire departments to recruit top-tier first responder candidates regardless of where they live.

SB0029 still needs approval from the House before Gov. Bill Lee can sign off on the legislation.