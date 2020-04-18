Putting stimulus money to good use

TENNESSEE (WATE) – Most of us waiting on those stimulus checks to keep our bills paid on time and food on the table, but what if you are still working and not in such a great need for the help?
Some folks in East Tennessee are putting that $1,200 check towards something good, like the Big Brothers Big Sisters program in our area.
By the way, Big Brothers Big Sisters says there are still ways for you to get involved during this time, just head over to tennesseebig.org.
