Questions arise about public disclosure of wasted vaccines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The health department director in Tennessee’s most populous county says she found out about wasted coronavirus vaccines days before she publicly disclosed that any doses had expired.

Dr. Alisa Haushalter is the director of the Shelby County Health Department in Memphis. She said during a news conference that wasted vaccine doses were discovered as preparations were being made for winter storms that struck Memphis starting Feb. 11.

Haushalter said she found out about expired doses on Feb. 13. Vaccination sites were closed for the following week as severe winter storms continued.

Haushalter did not publicly disclose that any vaccine doses had been wasted until Feb. 19.