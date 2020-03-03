Quick facts about the tornado devastation in Cookeville and Putnam County

Weather radar image of Putnam County during tornadoes on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (WATE)

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Here’s a “fact sheet” Cookeville and Putnam County authorities have put together about the tornadoes that killed at 16 and injured more than 75 early Tuesday morning.

At approximately 2 a.m. CST, a confirmed tornado touched down in Putnam County between Cookeville and Baxter.

The most impacted areas are:

· Charleston Square

· Plunk Whitson Road

· Echo Valley

· Prosperity Point

· North McBroom Chapel

· Double Springs Utility District

This continues to be a search and rescue operation and crews are going house to house using a grid search.

At this time, there are 16 confirmed fatalities and more than 75 injuries are being treated at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

Emergency shelters are currently established at the Cookeville Community Center, Putnam County YMCA, and Cookeville First Baptist Church

Families that need assistance please contact 646-help.

Many cell towers are down and communications remain an issue

Volunteers are being coordinated by Putnam County EMA. Water and non-perishable foods are being collected at the Cookeville Community Center.

Those wishing to volunteer assistance may reach out by email at helpnow@putnamcountytn.gov.

Please understand needs continue to be assessed, a news release said. More information concerning ways to assist will be communicated in the coming hours and days.

