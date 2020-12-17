Randy Boyd joins Memphis Redbirds ownership group

MEMPHIS — University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd is now a part of the Memphis Redbirds ownership group.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by principal Owner Peter B. Freund.

“Having the opportunity to partner with an individual such as Randy Boyd is a true privilege and speaks to our ownership’s continued commitment to the city of Memphis and the state of Tennessee,” Freund said. “We are thrilled to have Randy’s years of experience in both the state and the great game of baseball to further enhance our vision for the future.”

Boyd’s experience stems from his company, Boyd Sports LLC, owning and operating four minor league baseball teams in the state: the Tennessee Smokies, Johnson City Cardinals, Greeneville Reds and Elizabethton Twins.

We’re keeping an eye on Boyd’s future plans for bringing a baseball stadium to Knoxville’s Old City.

Last week, the St. Louis Cardinals announced a 10-year extension to keep their Triple-A affiliate in Memphis through the 2030 season.

“Jenny and I love Memphis and the people here. We also love baseball and have an admiration for the Cardinals, one of the best franchises ever. The Redbirds have an amazing facility, and most importantly, amazing owners in Peter Freund, Craig Unger and the St. Louis Cardinals,” Boyd said. “Partnering with someone like Peter, who is not just passionate about the game but the impact it makes on the community, is exciting. We are looking forward to decades of creating great experiences at AutoZone Park and being an even bigger part of this great city.”

“We have worked with Boyd Sports in Johnson City for years and are thrilled that Randy is joining our partnership with Peter and Craig in Memphis,” said John Mozeliak, President of Baseball Operations for the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Redbirds won the Triple-A National Championship back in 2018 but didn’t play this past season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.