Recall issued on Little Debbie Cookie Bites for undeclared pecan allergy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — McKee Foods of Collegedale, Tennessee, is recalling 25 cases of Little Debbie Mini Nutty Buddy Cookie Bites Sandwich Cookies because they may contain undeclared pecans. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

This recall does not impact Little Debbie Nutty Buddy Wafer Bars or any other Little Debbie products. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Little Debbie Mini Nutty Buddy Mini Cookie Bites Sandwich Cookies are sold in individual bags with a product weight of 2.5 oz. The only products covered by this recall have best-by dates of Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, 2021 and were distributed in:

Kentucky: Jackson, Columbia, Somerset and surrounding areas

North Carolina: High Point, Greensboro, Asheville, Clemmons and surrounding areas

Tennessee: Sweetwater, Jackson, Piney Flats, Lebanon, Powell Crossroad, Knoxville, Maryville, Clarksville, Morristown, Crossville, Nashville, Collegedale and surrounding areas

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing pecans was included in packaging that did not reveal the presence of tree nuts. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the production processes of the contract manufacturer that makes and packages the product for McKee Foods.

Consumers who have purchased the sandwich cookies from the geographic areas listed above may contact the company at 1-800-422-4499 with the package code information for refunds, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.