Red sand project – raising awareness of human trafficking

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WATE) – The State Health Department is joining in on a national campaign to raise awareness of human trafficking.

They’re raising awareness by laying red sand into sidewalk cracks; this project is bringing attention to those who often fall through the cracks of society.

Police in Sweetwater are giving out bags of this red sand to the community, in hopes of spreading the campaign even further.

Chief Eddie Byrum saying, “It’s about human trafficking and it’s just about individuals falling through the cracks of life. That’s portrayed here as you see the red sand being poured into the sidewalk cracks.”

Human trafficking is the second fasted growing criminal industry in the U.S. According to the TBI, on average, every two minutes a child is bought or sold for sex in the U.S.

Chief Byrum continued saying, “Human trafficking and stuff like that, it does affect small communities like here in Sweetwater and we just want everyone to be aware of them and be educated.”

If you’d like to join in and raise awareness of this growing problem, you can also spread red sand into sidewalk cracks. The Health Department is asking that you share your pictures on social media with the hashtag “Red Sand Project and it has to stop in TN.”