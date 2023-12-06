KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tennessee judge has affirmed a lower court’s decision to reinstate a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper who was fired after breath samples he submitted during a training course on the use of breathalyzer machines indicated alcohol content in his blood.

Court documents show that the Tennessee Court of Appeals Judge has upheld a trial court’s decision to reinstate THP trooper Erick Gordon, who was fired in January 2020 for cause as a result of the Tennessee Department of Safety’s determination that he had arrived at work under the influence of alcohol in violation of department policies.

The termination was initially upheld following a Tennessee Department of Safety internal appeals process and the Tennessee Board of Appeals. It was overturned in August 2022 upon judicial review with a trial court. The trial court reinstated Gordon with back pay and benefits to one year following his dismissal, in effect changing the punishment to a one-year suspension without pay.

Appeals Court Judge Thomas Frierson II agreed with the trial court’s ruling that the breathalyzer results were inadmissible under state evidentiary rules. Furthermore, both courts ruled that once the breathalyzer data is excluded, there was no substantial evidence that Gordon was “under the influence” as defined by Department of Safety policy.

Gordon admitted to consuming several alcoholic beverages on the evening of January 16, 2020, before falling asleep around midnight. Citing a panic attack due to his previous military deployment, he awoke between 2-4 a.m. and consumed more alcohol in an effort to fall asleep.

He checked in for work at the Cocke County THP post in Newport around 8 a.m. the morning of Jan. 17 and attended a class on alcohol breathalyzer machines scheduled for 9 a.m.

As part of the training, Gordon submitted two breath samples just before 10 a.m. The first registered .037. A second sample was taken minutes later after Gordon removed a tobacco “dip” from his mouth, which registered a BAC level of .033 according to court documents.

The courts deemed that the breathalyzer tests were administered incorrectly and did not meet state evidentiary statutes. Thus, the termination was deemed invalid and the data was improperly cited as evidence by the department and board of appeals.

Under the Department of Safety policy, “under the influence” is defined as an employee being affected by drugs and/or alcohol in any detectable manner. The ruling notes that everyone who interacted with Gordon that morning and who testified before the board stated that they saw no signs that he had consumed alcohol the night before.

With the breathalyzer data deemed to be inadmissible and no testimony that Gordon was visibly intoxicated, the Appeals Court upheld the trial court ruling that there was not sufficient evidence to support the decision to terminate his employment.

“These facts, without more, do not support a finding that Mr. Gordon was “under the influence” as defined by Department policy and as considered by the Board in upholding his termination. For these reasons, we determine that the trial court was correct to reverse and modify the Board’s decision.” Court of Appeals Judge Thomas R. Frierson II