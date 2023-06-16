UPDATE: According to Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis, the child’s mother, Brittany Jackson, is being charged with Aggravated Child Neglect, Abuse of a Corpse and False Offense Report. Jaylon Hobson, the alleged boyfriend of Jackson, is being charged with False Offense Report.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should contact MPD immediately.

**

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to Memphis Police, human remains were found during the search for four-year-old Sequoia Samuels.

MPD says the remains were found in the 200 block of Caldwell Avenue just before midnight.

“As a parent, my heart aches with this information,” said Stg. Louis Brownlee with the Memphis Police Department. “We just ask the community to wrap their arms and pray for this family as they go through these troubled times.”

Police said the remains still need to be identified, but the remains are of a small juvenile.

“We thank all of our community partners that helped us in our search today, and we just ask you guys to continue to pray again for this family and for law enforcement as we push through these tough times,” said Brownlee.

A man and woman have both been detained. No charges have been filed, but the investigation is ongoing.

Detectives say Sequoia, who is dealing with a medical issue and has a feeding tube on the left side of her stomach, was captured on a nearby doorbell camera walking the streets alone at around 3 a.m.

Her mother reportedly called the police around 6:30 a.m. when she discovered her baby girl was missing.