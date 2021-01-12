Rep. Burchett thanks Capitol police after violence during riots last week

WASHINGTON D.C. (WATE) — Congressman Tim Burchett showed his support for the Capitol Police officers in Washington D.C. on Tuesday.
Lawmakers posted signs all around the nation’s Capitol, thanking law enforcement after last week’s violent mob stormed the building.
Five people have died, including Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick, who died from injuries sustained during the riot.
Burchett shared photos of the signs posted outside his office on his Twitter.
LATEST STORIES
- Vice President Pence says he opposes removing President Trump with the 25th Amendment
- Trump denies any responsibility for US Capitol attack as House moves toward impeachment
- Vice President Pence will not invoke 25th Amendment
- See the CIA’s trove of UFO-related intelligence documents
- KUB installs new lights meant to provide safety for Tazewell Pike, Gibbs schools