NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new report recommends the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) study the feasibility of a potential passenger rail corridor between Chattanooga and Bristol and collaborate with Virginia officials who are working to bring Amtrak service to Bristol.

The report by the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations (TACIR) identifies five potential intercity passenger rail corridors across the state and encourages TDOT to seek federal grant funding for studying each.

The five potential corridors are:

Nashville to Chattanooga to Atlanta

Memphis to Nashville

Chattanooga to Knoxville to Bristol

Memphis to Carbondale, Ill. to Chicago

Nashville to Louisville, Ky.

The corridors were grouped by priority. The Nashville-Chattanooga-Atlanta line is listed as the top priority followed by the Chattanooga-Bristol and Memphis-Nashville corridors. The other two corridors have the lowest priority.

According to the report, the Federal Railroad Administration Corridor ID program offers $500,000 grants that can be used for detailed route studies.

The Chattanooga-Knoxville-Bristol route identified in the report is 235 miles long. Like most intercity passenger rail services, passenger trains would operate on tracks owned by private freight railroads, which in this case would be Norfolk Southern for the entire route.

The report says that while expanding passenger rail service across the state could boost tourism and economic development, there would be costly but “not insurmountable” challenges to overcome. It notes that the state would likely be responsible “for a significant portion” of the up-front and ongoing costs of establishing a new passenger rail service.

That would include upgrades to existing corridors to allow for passenger service. Upgrades could include the construction of double-track so trains can pass and the elimination of grade crossing to increase train speed.

Time would also be another challenge.

“Projects will likely take a decade or more to complete and, as a result, span multiple government administrations,” the report states.

The potential Chattanooga-Knoxville-Bristol passenger rail route (TACIR)

The Chattanooga-Knoxville-Bristol corridor was also identified as potentially having “low potential annual ridership” and “low recovery costs.” However, the establishment of a Chattanooga to Atlanta route and the proposed expansion of Amtrak service to Bristol could help with this, according to the report.

Efforts to extend Amtrak service to Bristol, Virginia have been underway for years. Virginia officials have indicated that extending service beyond Bristol would be important to the viability of the extension, according to the report.

“Because of this, it would likely benefit both routes if Tennessee and Virginia were to coordinate their efforts to maximize the potential of these two routes,” the report states. “Moreover, if the Chattanooga to Bristol route is explored in conjunction with a route from Nashville to Chattanooga to Atlanta, this route would also expand connectivity south to Atlanta for East Tennesseans.”

“A route from Chattanooga to Bristol could provide Tennesseans with a rail connection to Washington, DC, and the Northeast corridor if an extension in Virginia is completed.” TACIR Report

The report recommends TDOT “identify opportunities to maximize the viability of both the Chattanooga to Bristol corridor and Virginia’s effort to connect Bristol to the Amtrak Northeast Regional passenger rail corridor.”

In March, Virginia state Sen. Todd Pillion said Virginia officials were already working with TDOT on a potential terminus beyond Bristol.

Currently, Tennessee only has one intercity passenger rail route: Amtrak’s City of New Orleans route, which travels between Chicago and New Orleans with a stop in Memphis.