Report: TN Business leaders optimistic for improved economy

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — A new survey released Monday shows Tennessee business leaders are more optimistic this quarter.

According to the latest Tennessee Business Barometer by Middle Tennessee State University’s Jones College of Business, the online survey showed the index soared to 508 this month, which is up from 211 in October.

The report also found that Tennessee business leaders view the overall U.S. economy as stable, strong, and growing, which bodes well for the state’s economy, consumers, and workers.

The index is based on the percentage of positive and negative responses from survey participants to a series of economic questions.

Officials saying no single issue explains the sharp improvement in outlook, as there appear to be many bright for the economy that play into the positive uptick. Experts say the new North American free trade agreement, or United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and the low unemployment rate are most likely major contributing factors.

