KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A national conservation nonprofit is upping the reward for information that leads to an arrest for a bald eagle shot in East Tennessee.

State and federal officials are investigating the illegal shooting of the eagle on Watts Bar Lake in the area of Blue Springs Marina in Ten Mile.

After the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service offered a $2,500 reward, the Center for Biological Diversity announced Monday that they’ve added $7,500.

Anyone with information about the eagle should call the Fish and Wildlife Service at (615) 736-5532 or the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Region 3 Office at (931) 484-9571. Information and tips can also be provided here.

According to TWRA spokesperson Matt Cameron, the eagle was found by a fisherman who contacted TWRA. It was taken to the Memphis Zoo for treatment, and Cameron said it is doing well.

Bald eagles live year-round in Tennessee, and many more overwinter. According to the Center for Biological Diversity, Wintering bald eagles begin arriving in late October and peak in January and February. Tennessee’s winter population of bald eagles reaches 300 to 500 each year.

Bald eagles are federally protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. Violations of these laws carry maximum criminal penalties of up to a $250,000 fine and two years in federal prison. Earlier this year, a Tennessee man was convicted of killing a bald eagle near Tiptonville and sentenced to two years.

“The senseless and illegal shooting of this majestic bird is outrageous, and we want the perpetrator brought to justice,” said Will Harlan, a senior scientist at the Center. “This cowardly act against America’s national bird can’t go unpunished. We hope someone steps forward with information.”