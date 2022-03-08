KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On the eve of spring, take the chance to put winter behind you with a guided spring hike inside a Tennessee State Park.

The majority of hikes are planned for March 19, and a full schedule can be found here. The hikes range from short walks to all-day excursions and guides share the natural, cultural, and historical aspects of the trail and surrounding area.

“We know how eager our parks visitors may be to explore the parks when the weather gets warm, and these popular hikes are a great option,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said. “We have outstanding guides for each hike. Everyone will have a great experience.”

Attendees will have a variety of choices. For example, Hiwassee/Ocoee Scenic River State Park features a hike along the historic Ocoee River and Big Ridge State Park plans on taking hikers on the Ghost House Trail, where haunting tales of former residents will be told. For each hike, attendees are encouraged to wear appropriate footwear, dress for the weather and bring water.

These spring hikes are the second of the parks’ annual Signature Hikes, which began with the First Day Hike on Jan. 1. The next hikes planned are the National Trails Day Hikes on June 4 and the After-Thanksgiving Hikes on Nov. 25.