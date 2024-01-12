KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Road crews in East Tennessee are preparing for winter weather early next week.

As temperatures prepare to drop, Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said its plan to keep roadways from freezing is everchanging, depending on the forecast.

“Typically if we get rain before a winter weather event, if it proceeds snow right away, we’re not going to do a lot of pretreating because a lot of those supplies just end up washing off the roadways,” he said.

Salting the roads sometimes has to wait until the harsh temperatures are already here. TDOT has more than 240,000 tons of salt on hand across the state, for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Knox County Engineering and Public Works crews will be on standby to treat the roads whenever needed, according to Operations Manager Brad Warren.

“Of course, the temperatures are going to drop even further so ice will be a big concern, so we’ll have our crews stay over, keep the salt ready for emergency call outs, if the sheriff calls, somebody’s stuck, or they need a little extra salt,” Warren said.

Extra staff will also be in place for both agencies.

“We’re bringing in the crews for each of our districts. We’ll also hold back some of the crews so we can do it in shifts and keep everyone fresh and safe,” Warren said.

While these crews take measures on the road, Nagi is encouraging drivers to as well.

“Make sure that you have extra braking room between yourself and the cars that you’re following, because it may take you a little longer for cars to come to a stop if there’s some slick areas out there,” he said. “If you’re going to be driving on those bridges, those overpasses, those on and off ramps, go a little bit slower because those are the areas that can get especially slick.”

He also suggested filling your car with gas and taking care of any maintenance issues to avoid being stranded in the cold.