MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A federal jury has convicted a West Tennessee nurse practitioner for illegally prescribing over one million medically unnecessary controlled substances including oxycodone and fentanyl.

Jeffery Young, 49 — also known as the “Rock Doc” — has been convicted on 15 charges. Young was convicted of conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances, maintaining drug-involved premises and 13 counts of distributing a controlled substance.

According to the Department of Justice, Young used his medical practice in Jackson, Preventagenix, to illegally prescribe pills to hundreds of patients, including a pregnant woman and women he was having inappropriate physical relationships with.

The Department of Justice said that Young maintained a “party-like atmosphere” at his practice. The Department of Justice also said that he prescribed these drugs in part to boost his popularity on social media and to promote a self-produced reality TV show pilot based on his persona, the “Rock Doc.”

Young was convicted on all charges on March 27. He is scheduled to be sentenced on August 3, and he faces a maximum sentence of 40 years for each count involving distribution to a pregnant woman, and 20 years in prison for each of the other counts.

The Department of Justice said that a federal district judge will determine sentencing after considering U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.