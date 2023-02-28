NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s being called a “preventable” tragedy as Metro police say a 4-year-old died of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound in Hermitage Sunday.

“It is a story too often told,” said Linda McFadyen-Ketchum with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

It’s a story told across the country.

“It’s another little person who never even got started,” McFadyen-Ketchum explained.

At least 324 unintentional shootings by children last year resulted in 145 deaths, according to statistics from #NotAnAccident, with eight deaths reported in Tennessee.

“It’s very sad, but it also makes me very angry.”

The latest child is dead at just 4 years old following a shooting at an apartment complex off of Bell Road. Metro police say officers responded to the residence Sunday after a caller said her 4-year-old was dead.

When officers arrived they say the caller was not at the scene, telling police she had taken the child to Summit Hospital, where officers were able to make contact. According to police, the child had found a firearm in the residence and fired the gun, accidentally shooting themselves in the head.

“It was an injury to his or her head and that’s not really survivable,” said McFadyen-Ketchum.

As a volunteer leader in Tennessee for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, she says tragedies like this are preventable.

“100% preventable,” she said while insisting gun owners must secure their weapons.

McFadyen-Ketchum points to cable gun locks as being an inexpensive way to secure a firearm, saying storing guns unloaded, locked and separate from ammunition can save children’s lives.

“We have devices that you can get into in five seconds that a fingerprint or a code and they aren’t expensive,” she went on saying, “There are stand-up safes. There are tabletop safes. I mean, there’s a huge industry.”

It’s unknown if there will be charges in connection with the 4-year-old’s death. Metro police say Youth Services continue to investigate the case.