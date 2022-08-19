WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A school bus with no students on board hit a utility pole in Franklin Friday morning, causing power outages throughout the area.

The crash happened on Murfreesboro Road near Ralston Lane around 6:30 a.m.

(Courtesy: Franklin Police Department)

Franklin police reported the bus hit a pole and downed wires have closed Mack Hatcher Parkway headed into downtown Franklin.

The bus did not have any children on board at the time of the crash. Williamson County Schools reported the driver was not injured.

Franklin Special Schools reported the power outage caused school bus delays but the district does not expect any issues for Friday’s dismissal.

Williamson County Emergency Management estimates the road will be closed for five to six hours.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate route and expect heavy congestion near the closure and on those alternates.