CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (AP) — A funeral procession for a Tennessee man who drove a school bus for more than 57 years included the last bus he drove before retiring — Hawkins County Schools bus no. 89.
The Kingsport Times News reports Robert Brooks started driving for Hawkins in 1958. In 2010, Brooks beat the record for the longest-serving bus driver in the Volunteer State with 52 years.
In 2014 he was inducted into the Tennessee School Bus Driver Hall of Fame.
He retired in 2016 and died on Christmas Day at the age of 84. Brooks’ former bus carried his widow and other family members to the cemetery on Saturday.
LATEST STORIES:
- Fake donation site set up for lone plane crash survivor
- Diocese of Knoxville settles lawsuit brought forward by former student
- School bus joins funeral procession for long-serving driver
- Meet Rhett & Niles from the Blount County Animal Center
- Six arrested in connection to mass shooting that killed four in Fresno