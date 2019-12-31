School bus joins funeral procession for long-serving driver

This Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, photo, Hawkins County Schools Bus No. 49 is parked in the funeral procession line after transporting the family of late bus driver Rob Brooks to his graveside service in Church Hill, Tenn. The weekend funeral procession for a Tennessee man who drove a school bus for more than 57 years included the last bus he drove before retiring – Hawkins County Schools bus no. 89. (Rick Wagner/The Kingsport Times-News via AP)

The Kingsport Times News reports Robert Brooks started driving for Hawkins in 1958. In 2010, Brooks beat the record for the longest-serving bus driver in the Volunteer State with 52 years.

In 2014 he was inducted into the Tennessee School Bus Driver Hall of Fame.

He retired in 2016 and died on Christmas Day at the age of 84. Brooks’ former bus carried his widow and other family members to the cemetery on Saturday.

This Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, photo, Hawkins County Schools Bus No. 89, the last one used by Rob Brooks in his 57 1/2-year career driving a school bus for the system, leaves the cemetery after his committal service in Church Hill, Tenn. The weekend funeral procession for a Tennessee man who drove a school bus for more than 57 years included the last bus he drove before retiring – Hawkins County Schools bus no. 89. (Rick Wagner/The Kingsport Times-News via AP)

