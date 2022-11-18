NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released two studies detailing data collected last year regarding crime on Tennessee school campuses and crime related to domestic violence. The studies break down data including the reported offenses, victim analysis and offender demographics.

The TBI states in a news release that the two studies utilize data from the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System or TIBRS. The studies analyze the volume and nature of the data gathered from TIBRS.

The TBI School Crimes Study gathered data submitted by law enforcement agencies as well as colleges and universities. The study is meant to assist law enforcement, school and government officials in planning efforts for “the fight against crime and continued to create awareness that crime exists as a threat to our communities,” a release states within the study document.

The School Crimes Study found that from 2019 to 2021, there were 22,855 crimes reported by Tennessee law enforcement agencies with a location code of “School-Elementary/Secondary” and the overall number of the reported offenses fell 16% in that time period. However, the rate of school crimes raised 96.05% from 2020 to 2021; but the study states this likely stemmed from the reopening of schools following the mass closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“As schools opened statewide in August 2021, incident numbers returned to levels approximating equivalent months during the pre-pandemic 2019 school year,” the study states.

Other quick data facts shared in the School Crimes Study include:

Simple Assault was the most frequently reported offense at 37%

The month of September had the highest number of reported crimes

The day of Wednesday was when the most frequently reported crimes occurred

Females comprised 50.9% of school crime victims, while males made up 48.86%

Males made up 61.88% of the school crime offender tota, while females comprised 28.34%. The remainder of the offenders were categorized as either “Missing” (5.09%) or “Unknown” (4.7%).

The most commonly reported weapon type was Personal Weapons – which includes hands, fists, feet, arms, teeth, etc. at 77.69%.

The Domestic Violence Study gathered data submitted by law enforcement agencies to TIBRS in seven different reports. The study is meant to assist law enforcement agencies to gain more insight into “the problem of domestic violence within the state of Tennessee,” the news release states.

“The issue of domestic violence is by no means a novel problem in American society,” David Rausch, TBI Director states in the news release on the study. “The persistence of domestic violence and the large number of related incidents reported to law enforcement necessitate continued awareness about this issue.”

The data included in the Domestic Violence Study had to meet the following criteria: Crimes Against Persons offense(s); offense(s) flagged by the law enforcement agency as being domestically related; and victim gender could not be reported as Unknown.

The study shows total number of domestic violence victims reported in the state for 2021 totaled 67,590.

“It should be noted that individuals who reported domestic abuse in more than one incident during the study period will be duplicated accordingly in this report’s victim count,” the study states. The majority of these victims were female at 71.87% – outnumbering male victims by almost 3 to 1.

Other facts shared in the Domestic Violence Study include:

An analysis of race breakdown revealed that White victims, the race majority for all offenses, accounted for 55.61% of victims reported in 2021.

A total of 7,248 juveniles, or individuals under age eighteen, accounted for 10.73% of all victims.

When examining relationship types, domestic violence occurred predominately in Boyfriend/Girlfriend relationships at 42.92%, followed by Spouse at 15.91% in 2021

The most common weapon reported was Personal Weapons – which includes hands, feet, teeth, etc. at 67,040

A total of 57.97% of domestic violence cases were cleared in 2021

Both the full School Crimes Study 2021 and the full Domestic Violence Study 2021 can be found on the TBI’s publications webpage.