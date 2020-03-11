Second boater’s body found in Tennessee River below Pickwick Dam

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Hardin County Fire Department has recovered a second unidentified body of a missing boater from the Tennessee River in West Tennessee, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said Wednesday.

Search crews recovered the body of around 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning near Shiloh National Military Park on the Tennessee River, TWRA said in a Facebook post.

The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s office in Memphis for an autopsy and identification, the agency said.

The second body was recovered within a mile of a body recovered yesterday, TWRA said. Both unidentified bodies were recovered approximately nine miles from TVA’s Pickwick Dam.

Over the last 18 days, search crews have conducted surface and sonar scans in attempts to locate three missing boaters, including two teenagers, along the Tennessee River.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a Stratos boat containing 43-year old Kenneth Driver and two 15-year-old boys was last seen in a picture taken above the dam on Saturday, Feb. 22, between 8 and 8:30 a.m., the TWRA said.

The three occupants and the 20-foot bass boat went through the floodgates at Pickwick Dam. Search efforts were concentrated on a 14-mile stretch of the river for the missing boaters. The three people were reported missing on Feb. 23, after the fishermen failed to return from an Obion County club bass tournament.

