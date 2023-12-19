KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A report from the Tennessee Higher Education Commission indicates that many college students in the state face food insecurity while they attend school.

While the report offers suggestions on how to combat this, one organization in the Knoxville area is already trying to do so.

“These people are going back to school to further their education, to better themselves, all these things,” Matthew Blondell with Second Harvest Food Bank said. “And to have to worry about where they’re going to be eating that day or what they’re going to be eating, that in itself just adds more pressure to what they’re already doing.”

Second Harvest Food Bank has served the East Tennessee region for many years, and Blondell said that college campuses are absolutely on their minds daily.

“We have over 620 agency partners that we work with and, actually, a couple of those are with UT,” Blondell said. “We have two programs there, one is called Food for Vols and we also have the Big Orange Pantry.”

The Big Orange Pantry is a campus-devoted food pantry that allows students to obtain food when needed as well as other resources. The Food for Vols program offers up aid in a different way.

“They take the food from the dining services and instead of having food waste, they turn that into free meals for students,” Blondell said.

As THEC explores the possibility of adopting a Tennessee Hunger Free Campus Bill that would introduce standard practices against food insecurity, Second Harvest will continue to be there for those in need.

Blondell said that they hope to help even more people this year than last year.

“Just to know the scope of what we do,” Blondell said. “We actually cover 18 counties here and last year we gave out over 24.5 million pounds of food.”