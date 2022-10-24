OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm attended a groundbreaking ceremony at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory for the U.S. Stable Isotope Research and Development Center during her visit to East Tennessee.

The facility is expected to receive $75 million in funding from President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. ORNL’s main campus will produce stable isotopes on a large scale, meeting the nation’s demands for isotopes needed in medicine, industry, science and national security, according to the news release.

The 64,000-square-foot facility will expand the United States isotope enrichment capabilities, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is proud to help Oak Ridge open the doors of this new center — along with the other projects receiving funding as part of the President’s agenda, here and across our national labs. This funding is a down payment on our clean energy future, and we are excited to see what America will now achieve because of it,” Granholm said.

“Today, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, we have a huge opportunity to bolster the United States’ position as a global leader in the production of rare isotopes,” said DOE Under Secretary for Science and Innovation Geraldine Richmond.

“To maintain the national labs as the crown jewels they’ve always been, we must invest in their core infrastructure to make them more resilient and sustainable, and build out new capabilities our country needs, like the Stable Isotope Production and Research Center we’re breaking ground on today,” said Asmeret Asefaw Berhe, DOE Office of Science Director.

East Tennessee has a history of producing enriched stable isotopes generating more than 230 between 1945-1998 at the now-decommissioned calutron facility at the Y-12 National Security Complex.

Stockpiles are now being depleted and the U.S. has no existing domestic broad-scope enrichment capability. The center will also be capable of enriching multiple stable isotopes from across the periodic table.

“The construction of a new isotope production facility at ORNL is a historic milestone,” ORNL Director Thomas Zacharia said. “Providing isotopes that can’t be made anywhere else is central to our identity as a national laboratory, and we are fortunate to have some of the most talented experts in the world advancing this capability here at a time of great international need.”

ORNL said its facility spent the past decade designing, researching, developing and prototyping the two types of isotope separation equipment that the Stable Isotope Production and Research Center will employ.

Before coming to Oak Ridge, Granholm met with Knoxville community leaders, Director Dr. Thomas Zacharia and Building Envelope Research Group Leader Diana Hun at the energy-efficiency retrofitting project for affordable housing.

She then met with union workers constructing ORNL’s Translational Research Capability, a 100,000-square-foot facility containing labs for various research, including special environments, like low vibration, electromagnetic shielding or inert atmosphere.

Granholm toured TRC which is scheduled to be completed in 2023.