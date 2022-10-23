KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm is coming to Knoxville on Oct. 24-25.

Granholm will travel to Knoxville and meet with the community leaders at the energy-efficiency retrofitting project for affordable housing led by the Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

According to the news release, ORNL received $5 million to demonstrate modular overclad panels in 8-12 single-family attached public housing homes and one commercial building.

The retrofit project is expected to reduce the thermal load in structures by 75 percent by using low-carbon exterior panels and a high-tech placement system that will allow the panels to be placed more quickly and economically.

Then Granholm will travel to ORNL where she will participate in a tour and groundbreaking ceremony for a facility funded by President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.

The remainder of Granholm’s time in Tennessee will be spent with the Secretary of Energy Advisory Board, which provides strategic guidance and recommendations to the Secretary on the Administration’s energy policies, the department’s basic and applied research and development, and economic and national security policy.

“The Secretary’s visit to the Volunteer State highlights the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to delivering the benefits of Federal programs to communities that are overburdened by the climate crisis and lack access to clean energy technologies that provide for better quality and more affordable living. The visit also underscores the Administration’s efforts to further strengthen U.S. leadership and innovation in science to ensure an equitable clean energy future,” according to the news release.