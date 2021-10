NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A shooting investigation is underway in Nashville following a deadly shootout that left an ATF Special Agent injured.

The exchange of gunfire took place around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon on Murfreesboro Pike, down the street from Metro Nashville Police Headquarters.

Extended surveillance footage captures shootout near Metro Nashville Police Headquarters

News 2 obtained surveillance video from a business near the scene of the shootout. The footage captures the moment multiple bullets are seen hitting the windshield of a vehicle.

Due to the nature of both the shootout and the investigation, the video has been blurred and cropped to not reveal certain details in the shooting.

MNPD spokesperson Don Aaron confirmed the suspect died. Aaron identified the suspect as Corey Daniel Wellman, 40.

The ATF Special Agent has been transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center. The FBI is leading the investigation.