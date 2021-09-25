See how much of Tennessee is experiencing drought conditions

Nearly one-third of Americans experienced a weather disaster this summer, giving them first-hand experience into a future of extreme hurricanes, wildfires, storms, and floods caused by global climate change. Data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and NASA both show rapid warming in the 21st century, with the past decade being the hottest on record. According to The Washington Post, the cost of responding to these weather disasters is more than $81 billion per year.

Among those disasters were several significant, costly, and deadly droughts. Droughts are among the most destructive forces in nature – only hurricanes are more economically damaging to the United States. Destroyed crops ripple through the economy, with animal feed prices increasing, which can indirectly raise the price of meats and animal products like milk and cheese. The annual losses due to drought are near $9 billion per year. Droughts also contribute to wildfires, increasing the likelihood of ignition and making them more extreme when they do happen.

Stacker ranked each state and Washington, D.C., based on the average percentage of the state land that experienced drought conditions in the 20-year period from 2000 to March 2021, using data from the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM). The USDM categories drought conditions using a five-point scale ranging from “abnormally dry,” indicating some short-term crop dryness or a lingering water deficit, to “exceptional drought,” a serious condition involving a water emergency that leads to widespread crop/pasture losses.

Tennessee by the numbers

Share of state experiencing drought conditions (20-year average): 13,100 sq. mi. (31.1% of land area); 2,006,810 people (31.6% of population)

Moderate drought: 6,920 sq. mi. (16.4% of land area); 1,072,999 people (16.9% of population)

Severe drought: 3,328 sq. mi. (7.9% of land area); 505,051 people (8.0% of population)

Extreme drought: 1,425 sq. mi. (3.4% of land area); 216,625 people (3.4% of population)

Exceptional drought: 445 sq. mi. (1.1% of land area); 68,152 people (1.1% of population)

A small percentage of Tennessee is exceptionally dry as of March 2021, creating problems with honey production and other areas of agriculture. In 2007, the state was ravaged by a devastating drought that lasted 116 weeks through 2009 – at one point, more than 70% of the state was suffering from exceptional drought conditions. Residents were under strict water conservation orders, and hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crops were lost.

The entire national list, including descriptions of the conditions that led to or prevented drought in each state and the events leading up to the state’s change in drought status, can be found here. Continue reading to learn which states experience the worst droughts.

Most drought-ridden states

No. 1. Arizona

Share of state experiencing drought conditions (20-year average): 87,702 sq. mi. (76.9% of land area); 4,867,057 people (76.1% of population)

No. 2. Nevada

Share of state experiencing drought conditions (20-year average): 78,717 sq. mi. (71.2% of land area); 1,942,485 people (71.9% of population)

No. 3. New Mexico

Share of state experiencing drought conditions (20-year average): 84,806 sq. mi. (69.8% of land area); 1,455,107 people (70.7% of population)

Least drought-ridden states

No. 1. Ohio

Share of state experiencing drought conditions (20-year average): 6,631 sq. mi. (16.1% of land area); 1,815,050 people (15.7% of population)

No. 2. Alaska

Share of state experiencing drought conditions (20-year average): 95,420 sq. mi. (16.4% of land area); 159,582 people (23.2% of population)

No. 3. New York