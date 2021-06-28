Sen. Blackburn calling for end to masks on airplanes for vaccinated people

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Senator Marsha Blackburn is part of a group of lawmakers calling for an end to the mask mandate for vaccinated people on airplanes and public transportation.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine), Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), and Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) and Blackburn introduced a resolution calling on the Biden Administration to end its mask mandate for fully vaccinated individuals on public transportation—including at airports, commercial airplanes, buses, and rail systems.

Back in late April, the Transportation Security Administration extended the face mask requirement for people across all transportation networks throughout the United States including at airports, onboard commercial aircraft or airplanes, on over-the-road buses, and on commuter bus and rail systems through Sept. 13, 2021.

She said in a statement, “experts have been clear for months — if you are vaccinated you do not need to wear a mask. It’s time we end these absurd political charades and start following the science.”

The CDC says fully vaccinated people can resume activities they did before the pandemic without wearing a mask except where required by federal, state, or local laws.