NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) visited Vanderbilt Monday to learn more about the university’s Pathfinder program.

“We are also looking at the pressure that is brought to bear by great power competition and the Chinese Communist Party, and how they are always pushing to do the next big innovation,” she said.

The U.S. Army awarded $1.2 million to Vandy researchers last year to help out its soldiers. The school developed an exoskeleton brace that can relieve some of the physical pressure of the military job.

“This gives them the ability to basically press a button and get extra help in lifting heavy equipment,” Blackburn said.

Blackburn’s visit comes on the heels of the FBI’s raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, something Blackburn has been very vocal about.

Blackburn tweeted last week that President, “Joe Biden weaponized the DOJ to take down his top political opposition.”

On Monday, any questions outside the scope of the Pathfinder program were instructed to be submitted in writing by Blackburn’s press team.

WKRN asked for comment about her knowledge of Biden’s involvement in the raid and how certain she was about Trump’s innocence in it. As of publishing time, we have not gotten a response.

As far as the Pathfinder program goes, Vanderbilt says this isn’t the end of its relationship with the military.

“Not only keep going on, we want to deepen it. We’re going to do more together,” Vanderbilt Chancellor Daniel Diermeier said. “We just talked today in a discussion with the senator about some of the challenges with cybersecurity.”

Vandy also says it has no timeline on when the exoskeleton will be widely available.